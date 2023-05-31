Nick Cave says adaptation of his novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ is “chugging along”









Australian musician and writer Nick Cave revealed that the screen adaptation of his novel The Death of Bunny Munro is “chugging along”.

The Bad Seeds frontman also claimed that his early novel, The Ass Saw The Angel, written in 1989, is set to be adapted into a television series or movie in the future. Cave explained: “And The Ass Saw The Angel is insane. If it gets made, the ideas we have for it are off the planet. It’s very different from the book”.

However, production of The Death of Bunny Munro, which Cave released in 2009, is now going forward after over a decade of stagnancy. The book, about a sex-addicted widower, was initially written as a screenplay, although it was eventually released as a novel.

The adaptation was first announced in 2010, with Ray Winstone reportedly interested in playing the part. Talking to Empire, Cave previously revealed that “[Winstone] really loved the script when we first handed it to him”.

However, in a recent NME interview, he joked: “I think Ray is too old to even get it up! That was a joke, Ray. There are actors attached, but I don’t know what I can say about it, but I’m happy about it”.

The Death of Bunny Munro received positive reviews upon its release, with writers such as Irvine Welsh (Trainspotting) and David Peace (Red Riding) heralding Cave’s writing skills.

