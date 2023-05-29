Nicholas Britell discusses his soundtrack for ‘Succession’ season 4









The beloved HBO series Succession drew to a close last night (May 29th) after four critically acclaimed seasons.

The show, created by Jesse Armstrong, who also co-created the British shows Peep Show and Fresh Meat, has found international success since it first aired in 2018.

Alongside its dark humour and iconic characters, portrayed by actors such as Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, the show is also known for its stellar score.

Succession’s composer, Nicholas Britell, has just released a soundtrack album for season four, which contains 25 tracks. Discussing the score, he said: “The score for Season 4 represents the for Succession.”

“With its depths of pathos and its simultaneous capacity for comic absurdity, Succession has presented me with a truly extraordinary story to underscore.” He added, “The 25 pieces on this album are a final summary of my music and of the sound I’ve created for the show.”

The new album coincides with the launch of his label, Lake George Music Group. “It has long been a dream of mine to release music through my own label, and I’m tremendously excited to have the final season of Succession as our label’s first release.”

Previously, Britell has scored acclaimed films such as Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk and Maria Schrader’s She Said. For Succession, the composer won ‘Best Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music’ at the Primetime Emmy Awards.