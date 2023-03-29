Nicholas Braun asked Quentin Tarantino to cast him during pre-fame encounter









During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nicholas Braun recalled how he once defied shyness to proposition Quentin Tarantino during a chance encounter. The hilarious exchange occurred long before Braun’s involvement in Succession when he was a budding star on the Disney Channel. Surprisingly, Tarantino’s reaction was promising, but the actor is still yet to be cast in a Tarantino movie.

“I’m plenty awkward. I’m awkward with famous people,” Braun told Kimmel. “Quentin Tarantino is a good one. I was walking onto a plane. I wasn’t sitting in first class. I was walking past first class. This was a long time ago. This was like 12 years ago. I was like 21 or something.”

“I’m walking through first class,” he continued. “I see him, ‘Holy shit, Quentin Tarantino.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, there he is.’ And I had just done this Disney Channel Original Movie, DCOMs, anybody? And so this [2008] DCOM was called Minutemen and so it had just come out and there was an ad for it on the back of a Tiger Beat magazine”.

“They’re probably cancelled by now or something for taking pictures of young boys. And so the ad was on the back of this magazine and I got to my seat and I was like, ‘The Minutemen ad!’ And I tore it off the back of the Tiger Beat and I pushed past all the people that were coming further into the plane, which everybody hates that. Nobody likes the person going opposite.”

“And so I get up to first class and I look at him and he’s sitting on the window side so I sort of have to reach over a person and say, ‘Quentin, Quentin, I’m in this DCOM called Minutemen and it just came out and here’s the ad. That’s me! ‘And the ad is three guys in snowsuits flying through time because they created a time travel machine. And so they want to go from dorks to heroes, ‘zero to hero’ was the logline. So I’m like, ‘Quentin, that’s me in this movie and I really hope to work with you someday. I think you’re the best. That’s all I got.’ And he looked at it – like it was a torn piece of paper – and he was like, ‘I hope so too.'”

Tarantino has recently announced that his tenth and final movie script, titled The Movie Critic, is ready for production, leaving Braun with one final shot.