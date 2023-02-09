Nicholas Allbrook pulls from every genre on new single ‘Jackie’









Nicholas Allbrook - 'Jackie' 3

Pond have been an eclectic band since day one. Throughout each of their albums, the Aussies wear their 1960s influences on their sleeve, from psychedelia to garage rock to a little hint of funk tendencies. While Nicholas Allbrook has announced he is releasing a new solo record, not much has changed on his latest single ‘Jackie’.

When discussing the new album, Allbrook explained that he wrote ‘Jackie’ about a friend who had passed away back in 2021. He said: “She was fantastic and the news left me with familiar feelings of guilt and regret and ‘why didn’t I do more or know better. I was struck with the hopeful image of her rowing away from the earth that had been so hurtful and hard, on a black lake surrounded by stars, finally finding peace and silence.”

The song certainly matches the emotion that is built upon, relying heavily on the synths, while Allbrook takes to an acoustic guitar, adding another layer of sound. While the production gives off a synth-pop flavour, Allbrook seems to be fighting against the pure ’80s sound.

For most of the track, Allbrook attempts to incorporate bits and pieces from any genre he can think of, strumming his guitar alongside heavily processed vocals. While the song might give off an eclectic feeling, the video lays out who Allbrook wants to be in a not-so-subtle homage to the late David Bowie.

Although there are some of Bowie’s vocal mannerisms on show, Allbrook doesn’t come close to the Thin White Duke’s mystique. Then again, this is just the beginning of the ride. Most of Pond’s best albums are meant to take you on a journey, and this is one of the first tastes before the album arrives on June 9th. While ‘Jackie’ might not be the most mind-blowing thing to come out of Allbrook, we might not be seeing the full picture just yet.