Nia DaCosta names the 10 movies that influenced her the most









Nia DaCosta has quickly emerged as an exciting new voice within the domain of contemporary horror cinema. Her 2018 debut feature Little Woods was an impressive thriller which earned widespread critical acclaim and helped her win the Nora Ephron Prize at the Tribeca.

Born in New York City, DaCosta initially wanted to be a poet but decided to become a filmmaker after watching Apocalypse Now – Francis Ford Coppola’s majestic film adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’. She was also inspired by Martin Scorsese, which is why she studied the craft at Scorsese’s alma mater – New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Last year, DaCosta became a vital part of the discourse around modern horror by directing a reboot of the 1992 gothic horror film Candyman. If you’re interested in DaCosta’s cinematic influences, look no further. We have compiled a list of the ten films that influenced her the most, as revealed by the filmmaker in a conversation with IONCINEMA.

While talking about Apocalypse Now, DaCosta said: “I found this in high school by way of Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’. The sheer fucking audacity of this movie and the people who made it make it one of my all-time favourites and biggest inspiration for becoming a director.”

She also called Ridley Scott’s Alien “a perfect movie”. The filmmaker added: “A beautiful horror film masquerading as a sci-fi movie. Brilliant actors who breathe life into characters that could have been flat. A true testament to the collaborative nature of movie making led by a visionary director.”

Check out the full list below.

Nia DaCosta’s favourite films:

Alien (Ridley Scott, 1979)

Apocalypse Now (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)

Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942)

Daisies (Vera Chytilová, 1966)

Dog Day Afternoon (Sidney Lumet, 1975)

The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

Jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975)

Under the Skin (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)

Wendy and Lucy (Kelly Reichardt, 2008)

DaCosta also included Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s 2000 magnum opus In the Mood for Love in her selection. Wong’s unique vision of cinema has influenced many Western filmmakers, including Barry Jenkins, and DaCosta is one of his disciples too.

When asked about Wong Kar-wai’s stylised masterpiece, DaCosta said: “Wong Kar-wai taught me about colour, atmosphere, love. This movie is a testament to mood and character, and subtext. And it’s just so damned beautiful to look at.”

