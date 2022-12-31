You’re invited to New Year’s Eve 1968, with Pink Floyd, The Who and more









Got any plans for New Year’s Eve? Well, you better cancel them because you’ve just nabbed a spot at the hottest party of 1968, an invitation-only TV broadcast from Paris featuring performances by the likes of The Who, Small Faces, Pink Floyd, The Troggs, Booker T & The MGs, Marie Laforet, Fleetwood Mac, The Equals, Françoise Hardy and Jacques Dutronc. Remember to pack a turtle neck and a gram of the good stuff: it doesn’t get chicer than this.

The three-and-a-half-hour New Year’s Even Surprise Partie was broadcast on ORTF, the only French TV channel at the time. The audience featured many famous faces from the world of fashion, music, art and film – all of whom arrived impeccably dressed in the latest styles. The performance immortalised a liminal moment in 1960s pop culture, standing at the threshold between the glitzy pizzazz of the early ’60s and the rock revolt of 1969.

Many of the artists performing were captured in an equally undefined mode, with The Who lip-syncing tracks such as ‘I’m A Boy’, ‘Magic Bus’ and ‘I Can See For Miles’ while doing their best to ignore that they hadn’t had a hit in a whole year. Months later, they released their rock opera, Tommy, cementing their legacy.

Small Faces, meanwhile, didn’t even plug in their instruments. They would part ways less than a month later. Pink Floyd also struggled to find their feet, having recently bid farewell to vocalist and songwriter Syd Barrett. By 1969, they were back in the game, recording their fourth album Ummagumma. Clearly, the Surprise Partie was something of a watershed moment.

The broadcast also features performances by The Equals and a protean Fleetwood Mac featuring Jeremy Spencer on lead vocals. Spencer would leave the group two years down the line and join the religious Christian cult, the Children of God. This being French TV, there are also performances by classic ’60s garage outfit Les Variations, Françoise Hardy and Jacques Dutronc.

It had been a tumultuous year in France. In May 1968, a wave of protests, riots and occupations spread across the country, sparking fears that the nation might be on the cusp of a full-blown revolution. By the end of May, the French government was on the verge of collapse, General de Gaulle having fled. With the ineffectual French government surrounded, officials began burning documents and organising emergency flights out of the country. After an election was called on May 30th, revolutionary sentiment began to fade. By winter, things were relatively stable. A new year was on the horizon.