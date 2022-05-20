Watch the brand new trailer for 'South Park: The Streaming Wars'









When the pandemic started, many South Park fans were already looking forward to a new episode by Trey Parker and Matt Stone which would satirise the omnipresent insanity. Since then, the two have released multiple South Park episodes which have dealt with subjects ranging from Covid-19 to NFTs and the loss of friendship.

Now, the two are gearing up for the release of South Park: The Streaming Wars which is set to be released on Paramount+ this June. This is a part of the $900 million deal they signed with Paramount which contains a requirement of 14 films as well as seasons 25 through 30. After the deal, Matt Stone claimed he never expected the show to last this long.

“You’re talking to two guys who thought we’d run out of town in ‘97, ‘98, ‘99,” Stone said. “That’s a foundational attitude. We do whatever we want, and they are pretty supportive of it. And it works most of the time. We’re the luckiest guys in TV in that way. We don’t get notes. The only notes come from legal. We haven’t gotten a note since Season 3.”

Although both Stone and Parker will be focused on South Park until 2027 at least, they are also looking to make other additions to their body of work. Stone explained: “We’re still in business, still growing it together. We’re not anxious to end the show. But someday we will sell that interest. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

“The money from South Park has allowed us to go build that and other things,” Stone commented. This upcoming South Park segment will focus on the hilarious hardships of Cartman who grows increasingly frustrated and disillusioned because of the fact that poverty has forced him to live with his mother in a giant hotdog.

Watch the new trailer below.