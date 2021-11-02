Watch the brand new trailer for Roland Emmerich film 'Moonfall'









Roland Emmerich, the filmmaker behind popular classics such as Independence Day, is returning to the director’s chair with a new science fiction project. According to Emmerich, the production process has been especially difficult because of the pandemic as well as the financial limitations brought on by such an ambitious project.

In an interview, Emmerich revealed: “As an independent movie it wasn’t easy to overcome $5-6million at least in Covid costs. That’s a big hole. We had to find a bank to finance us. We were plain sailing at the start of last year but then we had to immediately shut down due to the pandemic. There was a lot of back and forth between insurance companies and banks. It was a miracle this movie happened at all. We got it done but it took a lot longer than I thought it would.”

Adding: “I’m not against streamers. People have very good TVs these days. But my movies are meant for the big screen. Independent movies are often financed by independent distributors. Even if someone wanted to, we couldn’t end up on a streamer. Personally, I was looking forward to seeing a movie like Dune on the big screen. That experience is hopefully something that will survive. It should survive. Going to the movie theatre is a unique experience, you feel part of something.”

Moonfall presents its audience with a reality where the moon is knocked out of its orbit and sent hurtling towards our planet, endangering our entire civilisation. The film also explores other fictional conspiracies, urging the audience to question the fundamental truths about what they think the Moon is and what the moon landing missions were for.

Composer and co-writer Harald Kloser commented: “Moonfall is written as the beginning of a saga. It opens the door onto an epic adventure…Anyway, we hope that by talking about the process, it helps encourage others. If you take it one bite at a time and are not overwhelmed by the mountain of problems, making a movie even in this context can be achieved. By not giving up and taking it one step at a time you can get it done. Moonfall was proof of that.”

Lionsgate has already decided on a working release date of February 2022, with a huge disruption caused by the pandemic in the production process which began back in October of last year. Moonfall has a staggering budget of $140 million, making it one of the most big-budget independent productions in recent memory.

Watch the brand new trailer for Moonfall below.