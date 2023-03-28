Watch the new trailer for Paul Schrader movie ‘Master Gardener’









The first taste of the new Paul Schrader film Master Gardener has been released. The feature marks the 24th film for Schrader and is billed as a trilogy alongside his most recent films First Reformed and The Card Counter.

The story follows Joel Edgerton as Narvel Roth, who tends to a garden before being given an apprentice, played by Quintessa Swindell. Swindell’s character was reportedly originally meant to be played by Zendaya before contractual issues failed to secure a deal. As the young girl investigates more about Roth, she starts to learn different unsavoury pieces of his past that eventually put both of their lives in jeopardy. Sigourney Weaver also joined the cast as the mother of Swindell’s character.

The movie first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September before moving on to the New York Film Festival. While the film garnered attention after its premiere, it did not pick up a distributor until November of 2022, when it was acquired by Magnolia Pictures. The film is also being produced by Schrader’s manager David Gonzalez.

Schrader is best known for his character studies such as Taxi Driver and for working with Martin Scorsese, writing for films such as Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ.

Master Gardener is set to hit theatres on May 19th.