Watch the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’









A new trailer for Knock at the Cabin, the new horror-thriller flick directed by M. Night Shyamalan, has now been released, revealing a number of details as to its overall premise. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge head to a remote countryside cabin with their daughter Kristen Cui.

However, the family trio’s trip is disrupted by the behemoth of Dave Bautista and a few of his friends, who make a series of unusual requests. While the film’s first trailer showed us this much, the new trailer shows that the stakes are higher than initially thought.

After all, Bautista’s character was making demands as he claimed that the end of the world was nigh. However, we may have initially thought that these claims were the ravings of a countryside madman, but the new trailer shows evidence that Groff and Aldridge ought to believe him.

However, Bautista is not alone in his beliefs; he also has a group of followers behind him, played by Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird. The premise has been well set up by the trailer, increasing the layers of intrigue, but we’ll have to wait until February 3rd of next year to watch the film in full at the cinema. The film is based on Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin At The End Of The World, so you could always pick that up if you can’t wait until next year to see what happens.

Shylaman is known for his mystery, and while the new trailer for A Knock At The Cabin looks to have shown its cards rather early, do not be surprised if the director has kept a few up his sleeve to toy with audiences when the film is finally released. Check out the new trailer below, and keep an eye out for any further news on the film here.