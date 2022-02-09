Watch the creepy new trailer for Alex Garland film 'Men'









Whether he’s sculpting a film from the screenwriter’s chair or indeed directing a project from the frontline, Alex Garland has become one of the most pertinent filmmaker’s of the contemporary industry. Consistently delivering film’s that both invite thought-provoking analysis and plenty of thrills, Garland directed such modern greats as Ex Machina and Annihilation whilst writing several early classics including 28 Days Later, Dredd and The Beach.

The trailer for his latest film, Men starring Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu has just been released online, with the peculiar science-fiction horror looking as if it will provide the same intelligent thrills as the director’s previous filmography. Following a young woman who goes on a vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband, judging by the trailer, Garland’s new film will be a dark, mysterious journey into creepy psychological terror.

Buckley, stars in the film as the young woman in question, with the actor currently enjoying great success in the contemporary industry, following her recent Oscar nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal where she features alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. In addition to her recent nomination, Buckley has experienced previous success with Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well as Wild Rose by Tom Harper.

With details on the film under strict regulation before the trailer, the only snippet of information we had previously received was from cinematographer Rob Hardy who reported on Instagram following the completion of the film’s production, “prepare for something truly extraordinary, and reassuringly weird”.

With a release date yet to be confirmed, we cannot wait for this latest offering from Alex Garland, as Men instantly shoots to one of 2022’s most anticipated releases.

See the trailer, bwlo.