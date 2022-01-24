Watch the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro film 'Pinocchio'









It’s been a long time coming but we finally have the first morsel of footage for Guillermo del Toro’s gothic version of the classic Italian tale of Pinocchio. Announced many years ago for Netflix, the animated movie has gone through an extensive stop-motion process in order to bring del Toro’s vision to life and the latest 30-second teaser gives us an impression of the handmade visual identity he’s going for.

Though it’s only short, the first teaser is certainly captivating thanks to the distinct animation style that shows Jiminy Cricket potter around his home before addressing the viewer with the voice of Ewan McGregor. The Trainspotting star joins the cast as the anthropomorphic cricket, alongside the likes of Finn Wolfhard as Lampwick, David Bradley as Geppetto, Ron Perlman as Mangiafuoco and Christoph Waltz as the Fox.

Due to be a far darker version of the iconic children’s tale that deviates from the fairytale wonder of Disney’s previous 1940 version, the film follows the fantastical tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. With plenty of the original animated film filled with its own nightmarish scenes and images, it’s not hard to see how del Toro will be able to inject his own gothic idiosyncratic style into the story.

Guillermo del Toro’s latest film comes after the award-winning release of Nightmare Alley, a film starring some of Hollywood’s brightest talents, destined for Oscar success. Including the likes of Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Ron Perlman, Nightmare Alley has been celebrated both crucially and commercially across the landscape of cinema.

Click below to check out the trailer for del Toro’s brand new animated effort, due for release in December 2022.