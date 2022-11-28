Paramount shares trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series '1923'









Paramount has shared a short teaser for 1923. This new Yellowstone origin story stars Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Set in Montana, the story unfolds in the early years of the Dutton Homestead.

This new prequel welcomes a range of new faces, including Game Of Thrones actor Jermone Flynn and former James Bond star Timothy Dalton, the latter of whom plays a wealthy landowner who winds up living next to the Duttons.

The new trailer arrived at the end of the latest episode of Yellowstone. 1923 also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty and Aminah Nieves. The prequel series will debut on December 18th in the US and Canada via Paramount. The first episode will be simultaneously broadcast on the Paramount Network immediately after Yellowstone.

Set almost exactly 100 years ago, 1923 takes place during an era of pandemics, historic drought and the Great Depression, all of which bred enormous hardship for rural mountain communities. Think Downton Abbey but with fewer Boullion spoons and more cattle.

1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Lison, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. According to a statement, the Paramount series “focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”