Watch the bombastic new trailer for ‘Meg 2: The Trench’









The brand new trailer has been released for Meg 2: The Trench, with the first glimpse into the movie showing an even more bombastic vision than the first effort.

A sequel to the 2016 movie The Meg, the new instalment in the shark disaster movie continues the aquatic drama of the first film, with the trailer suggesting that much more than just a shark will be tormenting the main cast of characters in the film. Returning cast members include the likes of Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy and Shuya Sophia Cai, whilst Jing Wu, Sienna Guillory and Skyler Samuels will join the cast for the sequel.

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of Meg 2: The Trench is the fact that the esteemed British filmmaker Ben Wheatley is the man behind the camera, with his filmography suggesting that he might be a little overqualified. Wheatley has previously helmed a handful of modern British classics, including 2011’s folk horror Kill List and the 2012 dark comedy Sightseers, starring Alice Lowe and Steve Oram.

The trailer begins with the titular gargantuan shark destroying a T-Rex within his jaws before coming to a close with a giant squid taking on a helicopter.