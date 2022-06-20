Billy Eichner stars in new trailer for the comedy 'Bros'









The brand new trailer has arrived for the comedy movie Boys, a film co-written by, and starring, the American comedian Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street.

Financed by the influential American producer Judd Apatow, the new movie tells the story of two men who struggle with commitment issues, attempting a relationship together. The first major studio film to feature an all LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles, the influential new movie features the likes of Luke Macfarlane, Kristin Chenoweth, Bowen Yang, Jim Rash and Brock Ciarlelli.

In addition to this promising cast, the film is also helmed by director Nicholas Stoller who is well-known in the comedy scene for his successful movies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and Bad Neighbours.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Eichner stated: “On a cultural level, it’s a powerful statement to make. But on a practical level, we’re doing the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio, and most of the characters in it are LGBTQ — there are some straight characters as well”.

Continuing, he added, “I want to give other openly LGBTQ actors these opportunities. It’s a really funny movie — and it’s consistently funny, but something else is happening in it that I didn’t even expect or think about. It becomes very emotional for people because you realize: “My God, what we’ve missed!”.

Bros will be released in the USA on September 30th and in the UK on October 28th.