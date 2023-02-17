Watch the new trailer for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’









The brand new trailer for Prime Video’s miniseries adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & the Six has been shared online ahead of its release on March 3rd.

Sticking closely to the source material, the musical series follows the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Timothy Olyphant and Camila Morrone, the series steadily charts the legacy of the band decades after their popularity, with each member being interviewed as to why they split up, with everyone giving slightly different versions of the same story.

Heavily inspired by the drama that surrounded the release of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, the trailer hints at a romantic drama at the heart of the story following the intimate relationship between lead singers Daisy (Keough) and Billy (Clafin), which spills out into their public lives. Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who both penned 2009s 500 Days of Summer, the series features Reese Witherspoon as one of many executive producers.

One of the show’s most impressive features is the 24 unique songs that were written exclusively for the series and even recorded by the cast themselves. With co-writing credits from the likes of Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford, the track ‘Regret Me’ has already seen viral fame across TikTok. As a result of its online success, Daisy Jones & the Six is highly anticipated by a swath of fans eager to see how the music translates on screen.

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin lead the cast, with Keough previously starring in the iconic George Miller action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, whilst Clafin starred in the second Hunger Games movie, Catching Fire, with Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Liam Hemsworth.

Take a look at the trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six in the trailer below.