Watch the brand new trailer for 'Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers'









Disney’s Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers was a fantastic addition to the legacy of the studio as well as the legacy of the iconic characters – a pair of anthropomorphic chipmunk brothers who have diametrically opposite personalities that often produce wonderful comical contrasts. They first appeared in 1943 but are now ready for a modern revival.

This particular revival has been in the works for a long time, with the first announcement about the project being made back in 2014. It was initially pitched by Robert Rugan who wanted to create a modern update on the famous characters and pictured the visual narrative as a mixture of CGI and live-action.

Initially, Rugan was attached as the director but Akiva Schaffer soon signed onto the project as the replacement for Rugan. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because Schaffer was a member of the incredibly popular comedy group called ‘The Lonely Island’ alongside the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone.

Samberg is actually set to star in the new Chip ‘N Dale film where he will voice the character of Dale. Chip will be voiced by none other than John Mulaney with many other big names already attached to the project including J. K. Simmons. Disney also revealed that Seth Rogen has a cameo in this project.

Larry Fong has also joined Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers as the cinematographer while Dan Gregor and Doug Mand are handling the screenplay for the film. It is scheduled to come out on May 20, 2022, and will be released as a Disney+ original film, an interesting part of the streaming platform’s 2022 roster.

Watch the new teaser for Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers below.