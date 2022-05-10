Watch the new trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'









After multiple disruptions in the production process of this long-awaited sequel, it seems like Avatar: The Way of Water is finally ready to hit theatres soon. Although the project had been in the planning stages for a while, director James Cameron could not go ahead with his ideas due to the lack of adequate technology and other details.

At this year’s CinemaCon, details about the upcoming project were released and a preview was shown to audiences which received a lot of public appreciation. The filming for both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 started in 2017 and it has been announced that there will be a new sequel in the series with a gap of two years.

Due to the unique formats in which Cameron intends to screen the sequel to Avatar, there have been a lot of discussions about how many theatres can support Cameron’s vision. According to experts in the industry, Avatar: The Way of Water will be shown in various formats (according to the technology available) in theatres across the country.

John Fithian, President and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said: “There may be only a couple hundreds screens in [some of the formats] but he wants [Avatar 2] on those screens. It’s time to make sure your light levels are correct and everything about the picture is correct. We’re excited about it.”

While talking about 4K Christie projects, Cameron noted: “Christie has been a good partner. We’re using their projection systems at all our production sites, in the U.S. and New Zealand. Wherever I am, I can view progress on my films in high quality stereo 3D, just as the audience will see the movies in theatres when they come out. This is essential to our working process.”

Watch the new trailer below.