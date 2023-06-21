Check out a new teaser trailer of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’









To celebrate the first day of summer, a new teaser for Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming movie Barbie has been released.

The teaser clip features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling addressing the audience, with the actors instructing us not to “miss out on the biggest and pinkest movie of the year.”

Indeed, the movie is incredibly pink, with Lauren Proud from Rosco, the supplier of the movie’s pink paint, claiming that “They did clean us out on paint. There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could.”

The new clips give us a glimpse at moments from the movie that have not yet been shown in previous trailers. There has been much speculation about the movie’s plot since the project was announced, with fans expecting the narrative to follow Barbie’s journey from the artificial Barbie Land to the human world.

Discussing Gerwig, Robbie told Vogue, “People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…”

Barbie is set for release on July 21st, coinciding with Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie Oppenheimer. Alongside Robbie and Gosling, the film will star the likes of Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren and Kate McKinnon.

Watch the teaser below.

See more New look at Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ pic.twitter.com/fqPUUsYZiO — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) June 21, 2023