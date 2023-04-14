New ‘RoboCop’ movie in the works at Amazon









A brand new movie in the RoboCop universe has been announced by Amazon.

The new movie comes as a result of Amazon’s $8.5b acquisition of the Hollywood studio MGM in March, 2022, with several titles being identified for remakes, sequels and more. As well as a new RoboCop movie, modern-day reimaginings of The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther, Fame, Legally Blonde, Stargate, Barbershop and The Thomas Crown Affair.

The news, which comes from Deadline, highlights that a new TV show could also be in the works alongside a forthcoming movie in the RoboCop universe.

The original RoboCop movie from 1987 tells the story of Alex Murphy, a police officer who is fatally wounded whilst on the front line and consequently turned into a crime-fighting cyborg. Sequels to the original movie were subsequently released in 1990, 1993, whilst a soft reboot of the franchise was released in 2014, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton.

Take a look at the trailer for the original movie below.