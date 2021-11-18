Take a look at the new poster for 'The Matrix Resurrections'









It’s almost time to return to the world of The Matrix, though you’d be forgiven for forgetting with very little marketing being pushed out for the release of the major blockbuster sequel. However, it seems as though the advertising is ramping up as we approach December as Warner Brothers have released a brand new poster for the upcoming film featuring the likes of Neo, Trinity and several brand new cast members.

The new poster gives little, if nothing at all, away of the plot for Matrix 4 aside from perhaps the main players of the film that includes returning characters Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and newcomers Bugs (Jessica Henwick) as well as an unknown character lurking in the background.

As provided by the Warner Brothers official website, the synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections reads: “In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before”.

With Keanu Reeves in his current cultural renaissance and a unanimous craving for anything that’s not produced by media titans Disney, Warner Brothers are heading full-steam down the rabbit hole of The Matrix universe. The fourth film in the popular science fiction franchise is one of this year’s final blockbuster releases.

Released earlier this year, the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is an absolute joy to behold, featuring spectacular action set pieces all set to the tune of Jefferson Airplane, ‘White Rabbit’, as science fiction madness plays out on screen and we once again revisit the wonderful world of the Wachowski sisters.

Take a look at the brand new poster for The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections right here.

Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/kcZfgEv7Zi — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) November 17, 2021