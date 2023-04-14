New ‘Poltergeist’ movie in the works at Amazon









Amazon Studios will bring a new version of the horror classic Poltergeist to screens. The production studio arm of the company is looking to revamp the classic possession film.

The reworking of Tobe Hooper and Steven Speilberg’s classic 1982 horror film comes as Amazon looks to revamp a number of MGM properties. When Amazon purchased the rights to MGM’s library in 2021, they began to eye up a number of films and properties to create new films and spinoffs from.

Along with Poltergeist, Amazon is also reportedly looking to produce new versions of Robocop, Stargate, Legally Blonde, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Amazon had previously announced plans for an expanded universe based around Creed, the Rocky spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan, to include new films and TV shows. The studio also has a first-look deal in place with Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions for future film and TV projects. That could include a new Rocky film or television show.

The original Poltergeist film was spun off into three different films: 1986’s Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1988’s Poltergeist III, and a 2015 remake of the original film. Neither Hooper nor Speilberg was involved in the making of any of those projects.