New Ozzy Osbourne album touted for September release









Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that her husband is currently back from fighting off Covid-19 and is working in the studio on his latest album which she hopes will be ready for release in September.

The hardy rocker seemingly has made a mockery over concerns for his health following the diagnosis by getting straight back to work and putting the finishing touches to his new record. As Sharon Osbourne stated: “He’s good. He’s really, really good.”

She continued: “He’s busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy… He’ll never stop singing and writing.”

She later added in an interview with Graham Norton on Virgin Radio: “We’ve built him a big studio here [at the house in the UK], so he can do it all at home. And he can’t wait to come back, to be honest with you.”

Ozzy also delivered an upbeat message back in April, stating: “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records.”

The star has returned to living in the UK and it is unclear whether he will tour the new record at all. With the release date now approaching, further details are likely to come to the fore in the forthcoming weeks.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.