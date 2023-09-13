New Order announce ‘Substance 1987’ reissue









The synth-era evolution of Joy Division, New Order, has announced a remastered reissue of their classic compilation album, Substance 1987. The expansive set of singles, rarities and remixes will be released on November 10th via Warner.

The 2023 collection will be available across two-LP, two-CD, four-CD deluxe edition, two-LP coloured vinyl and two cassette packages. Concurrently, the band will reissue the hit 12″ singles’ True Faith’, ‘True Faith Remix’ and ‘Blue Monday 88’.

The blockbusting compilation was initially released on the famous Factory Records, which had a considerable hand in the Madchester movement and the establishment of the famous Haçienda club, as documented in the 2002 movie 24 Hour Party People.

Substance compiled all of New Order’s singles up to 1987 in their 12″ versions alongside most of the B-sides and new, exclusive versions of ‘Temptation’ and ‘Confusion’.

‘Blue Monday’, the biggest-selling 12″ single of all time, appears on the tracklist, alongside other New Order essentials like ‘The Perfect Kiss’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ and the band’s debut single release written by Ian Curtis, ‘Ceremony’.

Substance remains the band’s highest-selling record to date, with over one million copies sold. In the United States, it reached platinum status, boosted by the chart-busting hit ‘True Faith’. The danceable track was accompanied by an iconic music video directed by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé.

See the vinyl edition tracklist below.

Substance vinyl tracklist:

Side 1

Ceremony

Everything’s Gone Green

Temptation 87

Side 2

Blue Monday

Confusion 87

Thieves Like Us

Side 3

The Perfect Kiss

Sub-culture

Shellshock

Side 4

State Of The Nation

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith

The 12″ SINGLES

True Faith

True Faith Remix

Blue Monday 88