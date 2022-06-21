New music by The Mars Volta appears to be on the way









The Mars Volta have always been an innovative act. Now, it would seem that they have launched some new tunes in a most unusual fashion that will have fans cheering, nevertheless.

Recently, in Los Angeles’ Grand Park, a large box randomly appeared. When you entered the mystery Mars Volta box you were seemingly greeted with the sound of new music.

Thus, it hasn’t been much of a leap for LA-based fans of the classic band to speculate that new music may well be on the way and the long-hinted reunion is surely soon to be confirmed.

Currently, the music is yet to grace the ears of anyone outside of the Grand Park because phones and recording devices are strictly forbidden as a term of entry to the mystery Mars box.

Today is the last day that the box will remain open to the public, so if you want to hear the reportedly heavier-sounding new material, then you’ll have to get down there between 12-8pm before it closes.

As of yet, no further details of any release have been revealed, but it would seem that the cat is out of the box. You can catch a glimpse of what it is like in the Tweet below.

L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION



34.0556° N, 118.2457° W

June 19-21, 12-8pm pic.twitter.com/fpRzUhPScI — THE MARS VOLTA (@themarsvolta) June 19, 2022