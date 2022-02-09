A new and authorised Michael Jackson biopic is in the works









There have been rumblings about a new Michael Jackson biopic for a while now but the project is finally underway, with reports stating that the worldwide distribution rights for the film have been bought by Lionsgate. These reports have been circulating since 2019 but there’s finally proper confirmation about the status of the project.

The working title of the film is Michael and it is set to be produced by Graham King whose production credits are nothing short of stellar. He has received multiple Academy Award nominations and even won with Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, having also produced other gems such as The Aviator and, perhaps most pertinently, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael is set to be an intimate look at the cultural icon’s life and evolution as an artist. Revolving around some of his most famous performances, the biopic will shed some light on his complicated personality and paint a comprehensive portrait of the legendary star whose impact on popular culture was simply unparalleled. However, if King’s last musical biopic is anything to go by, then it won’t be the hard-hitting expose many will be hoping for.

This project has been authorised by the singer’s estate, with Katherine Jackson revealed that Michael Jackson was a film fan since he was a child: “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

While recalling his own experiences and his encounter with the Jackson family, King said: “I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”