New mayor of Portsmouth uses Metallica song at ceremony









The newly-elected mayor of Portsmouth used a Metallica song and a Klingon quote from Star Trek during the mayor-making ceremony,

The BBC reports that Labour councillor Tom Coles was elected to take the reigns from Liberal Democrat Hugh Mason in the city and opted for a less-traditional approach than usual during his inaugural ceremony.

He requested that it commence with him walking in to Metallica’s 1988 piece ‘Eye of the Beholder’, from their fourth album …And Justice For All. Notably, the album was the first to feature bassist Jason Newsted. Elsewhere, Coles used a Klingon quote in his speech in reference to Star Trek.

“It’s been a long road getting here and I’m humbled and honoured to stand before you as the Lord Mayor,” he said at the annual city council meeting (via Portsmouth outlet The News). “I’m looking forward to making this year a great one for the citizens of this great city.”

“It has been a privilege to be the lord mayor of this great city,” expressed Hugh Mason. “I hope that my successor will find it to be as interesting and rewarding as I did.”

Coles gave out three civic awards as his first action, with the first to Portsmouth Society for scrutinising planning applications. The organisation chairman Graham Newcombe said they were “delighted” to receive the honour.

“As local people who live here, work in and enjoy the city, we’ve been playing an active part in shaping its built and natural environment since 1973,” he said, explaining that the Society played an “active part in conserving and enhancing Portsmouth’s special built and natural environment”.