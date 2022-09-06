New Martin McDonagh film gets 12-minute standing ovation in Venice









The Venice Film Festival is in full swing, with films from acclaimed directors like Darren Aronofsky capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Now, Martin McDonagh has joined the list of celebrated additions to this year’s festival with his latest buddy comedy titled The Banshees of Inisherin, which received a 12-minute standing ovation.

Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who worked with McDonagh on brilliant projects like, In Bruges, The Banshees of Inisherin employs the director’s characteristic style of comedy. It chronicles the conflict between two best friends who find themselves in uncharted territory after one of them suddenly decides to end their friendship.

During the press conference for the film, Farrell commented on this special opportunity. He said: “I can’t imagine ever passing on anything he writes, because he’s such an extraordinary writer and I’m always so deeply moved emotionally and psychologically by the worlds he creates and the characters that he designs.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McDonagh explained his approach to the film’s narrative and the casting. He said: “I just wanted to write a sort of simple sad breakup story between two blokes, weirdly. And I guess part of it was always wanting to get Colin and Brendan back together since In Bruges.”

While providing details about his relationship with the stars, he added: “I’ve stayed friends with them since then and was always hoping no one else would work with them as a pairing. It almost happened once and it fell through and I was so happy about that. They always wanted to get together too, so that was the germ of it, this breakup story and those guys.”

Watch the trailer below.