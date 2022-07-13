New London exhibit will explore the rise of South Korean culture









A new exhibition set to take place in Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has been announced as a celebration of South Korean popular culture from its earliest flourish to its contemporary success.

Hallyu! The Korean Wave will open in September 2022 and will feature 200 objects key to the rise of South Korean culture, including K-pop costumes, sculptures, videos and collectables. Among the collection, will be a physical re-creation of the bathroom set from the Best Picture-winning movie Parasite as well as several costumes from the record-breaking Netflix series Squid Game.

In addition to these key references to movie and TV successes, the exhibition will also include outfits worn by K-pop stars, including PSY and BTS.

Speaking about the new exhibition, curator Rosalie Kim stated, “South Korea has captivated the world over with hallyu, its vibrant and creative popular culture, which has transformed the country’s image from one devastated by the Korean War to that of a leading cultural powerhouse in the era of social media and digital culture today”.

Continuing, she adds, “This phenomenon has been amplified by tech-savvy and socially conscious global fanbases, further raising the profile and relevance of Hallyu around the world, and we’re delighted to be bringing its energy and dynamism to the V&A this autumn in the first exhibition of its kind”.

The anticipated exhibition will run from September 24th 2022 – June 25th 2023 at the V&A.