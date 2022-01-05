New Jared Leto film ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months









Jared Leto has established a very strange reputation in the film industry, known for his antics on set which he passes off as “method acting”. Although he has appeared in some stellar projects like Fight Club and Requiem for a Dream, Leto has also faltered with some of his other work, especially his portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Leto is said to have terrorised some of his colleagues through petulant behaviour, even going as far as allegedly sending them used condoms and dead rats. Recently, he starred in Ridley Scott’s latest film House of Gucci which has already been chalked up as a failure with the only redeeming factor of the project being Lady Gaga’s convincing performance.

Now, Leto is set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new film titled Morbius which is supposed to be a successor of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius will star as the titular character – a sick scientist who finds himself having the superhuman abilities of a vampire.

What drew Leto to the character was Morbius’ struggles with disease as well as the concept of a hero with a weakness for human blood. “Morbius, the man, is a pretty complex character. That’s what I was really attracted to. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto explained while talking about the complexities and the nuances of his role.

Although Morbius was set to be released in January of 2022, the release date has been pushed back due to the surge in Covid cases due to the rise of the Omicron variant. The production process had already been delayed when the pandemic initially broke out but the latest reports indicate that Morbius will now hit the theatres on April 1st, 2022.

Watch the trailer for Morbius below.