Bo Burnham to release extensive new 'Inside' outtakes









Comedian, writer and director Bo Burnham has treated fans across the world on May 31st with the release of 63 minutes of unreleased outtakes from his award-winning comedy special, Inside.

Perfectly toeing the line between tragedy and farce, his 2021 film Inside speaks of a plethora of modern troubles, from the isolation of the Covid pandemic to “that funny feeling” of existential crisis. Written, edited and filmed by himself whilst in lockdown, the special has become a beloved fan favourite as well as an Emmy-award winning contemporary classic.

Bizarrely filmed in the same house that Wes Craven used to capture the exterior for A Nightmare on Elm Street, Burnham’s latest video shows new songs, extended scenes and outtakes that were rendered unusable.

Announcing the new video on Twitter, Burnham wrote, “a year ago today, i released a special called inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it”.

Having grown into his career as a result of his own social media presence, Burnham’s stance on life on the internet is truly fascinating, criticising its pitfalls whilst lovingly singing its multiple, unifying praises. Through song, performance and monologue, Burnham created an essential creative expression that speaks to the universal experience of life under the thumb of the internet.

Alongside the unexpected release, Burnham also announced a deluxe edition of the special’s album, due to be released on June 3rd.

