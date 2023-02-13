Watch Harrison Ford punch a Nazi in new ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny’ trailer









A second trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment in the beloved Indiana Jones series, has just been released. The 30-second clip debuted during the Big Game Spot at the 2023 Superbowl yesterday (February 12th).

In the short yet action-packed clip, we see Harrison Ford return as the iconic eponymous whip-cracking character, getting himself into an array of dangerous situations. Jones throws punches on a train, rides through a busy street on a horse, leaps between cars, and jumps out of a burning plane with his goddaughter Helena, played by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Moreover, the trailer sees Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, supposedly based on the real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun, receive a punch in the face from Jones, who asks, “My memory’s a little fuzzy, are you still a Nazi?”

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth instalment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

The film will be the first in the franchise to be directed by someone other than Steven Speilberg, who has handed over the duty to James Mangold (The Wolverine; Logan). Furthermore, the film will be the first Indiana Jones instalment without a story created by George Lucas, although he and Speilberg have executive producing roles.

Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny follows 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and also stars John Rhys-Davies, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann.

The film is set for release on June 30th, 2023. Watch the trailer below.