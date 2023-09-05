New ‘In Utero’ reissue to feature previously unreleased Nirvana music









Seattle grunge gods Nirvana will be re-releasing their third and final studio album, 1993’s In Utero, later this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The release will also feature two new live albums that were previously unreleased.

Live in Los Angeles features a complete concert in 1993, while Live in Seattle commemorates the band’s final live appearance in their hometown in 1994. To complete the releases, producer Jack Endino reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes. Endino had previously produced Nirvana’s debut LP Bleach.

In total, the 30th-anniversary release will feature 72 tracks, 53 of which were previously unreleased. Most of those unreleased tracks are either studio outtakes or live concert audio, with most of the complete songs from the In Utero sessions having previously been included on the 20th-anniversary release back in 2013.

The full 30th-anniversary reissue box set also features Bob Weston’s remaster of the original album and five bonus tracks and B-sides. The album will be available digitally, and as an eight-LP box set, a five-CD box set, an LP and 10-inch edition, and a two-CD edition.

The eight-LP box set, which is currently priced at $325, will include the following: an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-page book with unreleased photos; new 20-page fanzine; LA gig poster litho; two ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, three gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & four backstage passes.

In Utero was the final album that Nirvana released before the death of frontman Kurt Cobain in April of 1994. The album was a number-one hit in both the US and UK, giving Nirvana their second chart-topping LP in the US after 1991’s Nevermind.

Check out ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ down below. The 30th anniversary of In Utero is set for an October 27th release.