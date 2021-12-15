Watch the new celeb-filled George Harrison video for 'My Sweet Lord'









To celebrate the 50th anniversary of All Things Must Pass, a brand new star-studded video for the album’s number one single ‘My Sweet Lord’ has just been released.

The video finds a detective searching a mysterious aberration in a bookstore, eventually moving to a movie theatre where patrons are watching home movies of Harrison himself. There are plenty of allusions to Harrison’s other work, including a few All Things Must Pass references and a recreation of Harrison’s wild dance in the ‘I Got My Mind Set On You’ video.

Do you want a list of people? Well here’s your gosh-darn list: Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer are the main stars, with a solid supporting turn from Mark Hammil. Otherwise, you get Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Taika Waititi, Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe Walsh, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Reggie Watts, Patton Oswalt, along with comedy duos Tim and Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) and Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome). Also at the party are Dhani and Olivia Harrison, which makes the whole thing feel very familial.

“Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” says director Lance Bangs. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes.”

“George threaded a sense of humour through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

The video takes the song’s lyrical search for God quite literally, with Armisen searching high and low for something he can’t quite see but can certainly feel. Of course, the video also brings in plenty of Harrison’s light-hearted humour as well, something that kept him grounded even as he reached his most spiritual yearning. Everything about the new video feels goofy, fun, and rooted in a deep sense of love, for both Harrison’s music and the man himself.

Check out the new video for ‘My Sweet Lord’ down below.