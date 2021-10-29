New Freddie Mercury 'final chapter' documentary coming to BBC Two









A new Freddie Mercury documentary will be aired by BBC Two in November. It will tell the story of the “extraordinary final chapter” of the Queen frontman’s life.

Entitled, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, the documentary follows the events following his final show with the band, his death in November 1991 for AIDS complications and the huge tribute concert in April 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

The show will also be comprised of new interviews with those who were closest to the late icon. These include Queen members, Brian May and Roger Taylor, Mercury’s sister Kashmira and friends Anita Dobson, David Wigg and Peter Freestone.

There will also be discussions with some of the acts who played at the tribute show. These include Roger Daltrey, Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, to name but a few. Taking a more serious and objective perspective, those who had to deal with the impact of HIV/AIDS personally have been also been interviewed. These range from medical practitioners to survivors and awareness campaigners.

Director James Rogan said: “Making Freddie Mercury: The Final Act has been an extraordinary journey into the final chapter of one of rock music’s greatest icons. Working with Queen and getting to see behind-the-scenes of some of their greatest performances and the legendary Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a rare privilege.”

He also explained: “Equally important was speaking to the people who had lived through the eye of the storm of the global pandemic of HIV/AIDS, with all its resonances with COVID today. Freddie’s death and the Tribute that Queen organised for him helped to change global awareness of this terrible disease at a critical time.”

To coincide with the documentary, BBC Two will also show Queen at The BBC next month. It is an hour-long special featuring some of the band’s best performances they filmed for the network over their career, including their lauded 1975 show at Hammersmith Odeon.

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, organised by the surviving Queen members and their managers Jim Beach after Mercury’s tragic passing, was attended by more than 70,000 people. It included legendary performances from David Bowie, Elton John and Annie Lennox to name but a few.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act will hit our screens on BBC Two in November.