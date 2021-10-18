New documentary set to discover the truth behind 'The Conjuring'









Horror films have dominated the public imagination for a long time now and the perfect mainstream example of this phenomenon is James Wan’s popular project The Conjuring. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in a tense tale about an old house that is supposedly haunted by supernatural entities due to its problematic history and the horrific events that took place on the property.

When asked about his obsession with the subject material of The Conjuring, James Wan defended his choice by claiming that there’s a very low chance of commercial failure: “People ask me, ‘Why do you like haunted house films? They’re so done to death.’ And I say, ‘There’s a reason that they’re done to death. If you can make it work, it’s a very effective subgenre.’”

He explained his comments by insisting the audience can relate to the idea of a haunted house very well because it plays into the psychoanalytical fears connected to the concept of a family: “We can all relate to it. We all live in houses or apartments, and we can all relate to having siblings or a mom and dad. Right off the bat, you have the shorthand of the characters going into it.”

Recently, The Conjuring has entered the consciousness of horror fans again because the house where the project was filmed recently went on the market for $1.2 million. According to the realtors and the current owners, the iconic farmhouse is “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States” and paranormal activities are a common occurrence there.

The owners have conducted horror tours throughout the house and hosted events, claiming that they have heard ominous sounds like strange footsteps and disembodied voices. A new documentary is being made which is going to investigate these tall tales by revisiting the true events that inspired the story of The Conjuring in the first place.

Co-director Kendall Whelpton said: “Day three we start getting worn down, day four you can’t sleep because things are happening, there’s a lot of activity in the house. Coming out of the experience, when you go home, you’re still thinking you’re in the house, you’re attached to the house. You have an overwhelming sense to go back to the house.

“It’s a different beast than I’m used to. I’ve done over 500 locations and I’ve only stayed at about 4 of them and doing a long amount of time like this is a different experience.”

Watch the brand new trailer for the new documentary titled Bathsheba: Search for Evil below.

