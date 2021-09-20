New composer announced for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV series







Amazon is producing a brand new television series based on the timeless novels by one of the most prominent writers of the 20th century – J. R. R. Tolkien. In order to secure the television rights for The Lord of the Rings, Amazon had to spend a whopping $250 million in 2017. Although the production was disrupted by the pandemic, everything is finally back on schedule.

Star of the new show, Benjamin Walker, said in an interview: “There is a lot of talk about the money, but I kind of feel like that’s what you need to do it right. It’s like if you found someone you’re in love with you and want to buy them a ring, you gotta do the best you can to show that you’re committed to it, and it’s not unlike that. This is not a legendarium that you want to skimp on.”

Adding, “I really can’t say a lot, and here’s the thing. It’s usually annoying when they tell you not to talk about it. On this one I kind of agree with them. Because there’s so much attention and because so much happens, it’s important that we do protect it. So I really can’t say a lot, other than you will be glad you knew so little when you see it.”

Fans of The Lord of the Rings world are undoubtedly excited but people who were involved in Peter Jackson’s renditions are also thrilled about the new project. One of them is Viggo Mortensen who claimed that the director for the new television show is so good that it makes the new series a must-watch for fans.

Mortensen claimed: “Yeah, directed by a Spanish director, [J. A.] Bayona. Yeah, I’m interested to see what they do. They’ve been shooting that in New Zealand. Bayona is a good director, so it’ll probably be worth watching. I’ll be curious to see what they do, how they interpret Tolkien. I don’t know how much the Tolkien estate has allowed them to use.”

According to the latest reports, Academy Award-winning composer Howard Shore has already been attached to the project. Set for a release in September of 2022, The Lord of the Rings series will have eight episodes and will be for streaming on Amazon Prime.

