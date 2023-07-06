New Brad Pitt F1 movie to film at British Grand Prix









The brand new high-speed Formula One movie Apex, starring Brad Pitt, is due to begin filming this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same mind behind the Oscar-winner Top Gun: Maverick, Apex is also being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Penned by Ehren Kruger, who also worked on the Top Gun sequel, the Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also heavily involved in the scriptwriting process, overseeing the script in order to maintain accuracy to the sport.

Speaking about the forthcoming movie, Hamilton told Sky Sports in Monaco: “I don’t really have any desire to be in front of the camera, but there may be an element in it where maybe I’ll slot in and play a small cameo, but at the moment that’s not the plan”.

Continuing, he added: “I’m more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I’m really talking to Joe about who we’re hiring, making sure that it’s diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it’s supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible”.

Formula One and the act of racing, in general, have long-attracted Hollywood producers, with other movies from the sport including Ron Howard’s Rush, James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari and Asif Kapadia’s Senna.

Take a look at the trailer for Howard’s Rush below.