New body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident emerges









In new body camera footage released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, the nephew of MCU star Jeremy Renner is heard recounting the accident that nearly claimed his uncle’s life.

On January 1st, Renner was run over by his snowplough as he attempted to assist his 27-year-old nephew, Alex Fries, freeing a pickup truck stuck in the snow. At one point, Renner exited his vehicle to check on Fries. However, his truck was still moving. He was hit by the Sno-Cat and got stuck under its tread, trying to stop it from hitting his nephew.

In the footage obtained by ABC News, Fries tells the officers: “He got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, full force.”

“Right where his blood is at, that’s where it all happened,” he continues, “He tried to jump on it, into the [snow plough], and it took him under.”

After the accident, Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, with him later revealing that over 30 bones were broken. Since then, the actor has continued to update fans on his recovery progress.

Renner recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and noted some of the positives to what happened: “My first conscious thought was like, ‘holy hell! My calendar is freed up for the rest of the year!’ My year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed. [The accident] was like a New Year’s resolution, so I did drop like 20 pounds, I quit smoking… it’s the easiest way to quit smoking.”