New 'Being the Ricardos' endorsed by Lucille Ball's daughter









Aaron Sorkin's going for gold with his brand new feature film Being the Ricardos, and by gold, we mean Oscar-glory, as his brand new story charts Hollywood's prime era; a well-known favourite of nostalgic Academy voters. Being the Ricardos is the biographical retelling of the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem).

Both written and directed by Aaron Sorkin for only the third time in his career, following Molly’s Game starring Jessica Chastain and the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being the Ricardos is set to be an awards-favourite.

Earlier this week, however, the film received one of its most crucial endorsements, when Lucy and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, supported the new project in a flattering video post on Instagram. “It’s friggin’ amazing,” the daughter states in the video, “[Sorkin] made a great movie… He captured the essence of that time in their lives so well. He captured the heart of my mother and my father, their relationship. He captured the love between those players in the I Love Lucy show. The tension that was brought on in this particular week when all hell broke loose”.

Continuing, Arnaz went on to comment on the performance of Nicole Kidman who plays Lucille Ball in the film, noting: “Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul,” before adding, “She crawled into her head. I don’t know how you do that. She cared very deeply about this part, [and] it shows. And I believed everything she said. She looks beautiful – thank God they didn’t do exact lookalikes, I couldn’t have taken it”.

Being the Ricardos also stars the likes of Nina Arianda, J K Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg and Tony Hale, take a look at the brand new trailer for the film from Amazon Prime, below.

