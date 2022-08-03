The new 'Batgirl' film has been cancelled by Warner Bros









Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new adaptation of the Batgirl comics, but it looks like the project has been scrapped by Warner Bros, even though the production was almost complete. The film would have starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, but Batgirl will neither have a theatrical release nor a streaming debut.

In an interview, Grace revealed details about the project and claimed that the production would delight fans. While talking about the stunts, she said: “There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery… There were a lot of long days, but it was so worth it.”

However, the latest reports have confirmed that Warner Bros does not have any plans for releasing Batgirl, which was initially developed as part of an HBO Max campaign. According to one source, Warner Bros did not see any potential in the project. The source said: “They think an unspeakable Batgirl is going to be irredeemable”.

This decision to cancel Batgirl has been addressed by a spokesperson from Warner Bros, who delivered a statement. It read: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor, and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the spokesperson added. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts, and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Regardless of how you feel about the DCEU, the cancellation of #Batgirl sucks. Leslie Grace was robbed of her moment. Everyone else involved, including Adil and Bilal, deserved better. It’s just more proof that Warner Bros. has no plan. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) August 2, 2022