New app transforms the Metropolitan Museum into digital game









New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has teamed up with the telecommunications company Verizon to launch the new augmented reality app Replica.

The mobile application is compatible with the gaming platform Roblox, and users can use it to explore the Metropolitan Museum virtually. The partnership with Verizon aims to attract more visitors to the famous museum, and during their tour, they can scan items to their Roblox account.

Max Hollein, the Met’s Chief Executive, said in a statement: “This groundbreaking app brings artwork from The Met’s illustrious collection into the virtual realm of Roblox, transforming the way visitors engage with art and crafting a captivating, fun, and truly unique journey through the Museum.”

Hollein continued: “Replica is a testament to The Met’s ambitious exploration of educational initiatives that inspire playful connections with art in the Museum as well as in the digital realm.”

Kristin McHugh, SVP of Marketing and Creative at Verizon added: “In partnership with The Met, we created Replica as an experience to connect people to art in a new and culturally relevant way.From The Met Unframed to this exciting launch of Replica, our technology can help bridge gaming and art, creating new possibilities for art education.”

The scheme is part of an attempt to attract a younger audience to the Museum. Roblox previously revealed 62% of their daily active users in 2022 were aged under 16, and their fastest-growing age group is currently the 17 to 24 bracket.

Last year, the museum received a $10million donation from philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, who pledged the funds towards their Met Live Art series.