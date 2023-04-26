New Amy Winehouse book to feature handwritten lyrics









After her tragic passing over a decade ago, a new book on Amy Winehouse contains a unique incite to what the vocal powerhouse was thinking during her glory years. Winehouse had burst onto the scene with fellow throwback Mark Ronson, before making a grand statement with her Back to Black album in 2006.

Amy Winehouse: In Her Own Words promises to reveal a unique portrait of the singer that most fans have never seen before. In addition to different tales about her life, HarperCollins is also going to be publishing different pieces of handwritten notes from the singer, detailing the creative process that went into her classic songs.

When speaking about the book, Winehouse’s parents Janis and Mitch had high hopes, telling Rolling Stone, “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words”. Winehouse had usually been known for her sardonic side to songwriting with tracks like ‘Rehab’ and ‘Me and Mr Jones’.

Detailing the tone of the book, HarperCollins’ Lisa Sharkey thanked the Winehouse estate for letting them be so open with Winehouse’s story, going on to say, “We could not be prouder to publish this cherished keepsake and are grateful to her parents Janis and Mitch for sharing their daughter in this sensitive beautiful book”.

The book will arrive in stores on September 14th, two weeks shy of what would have been Winehouse’s 40th birthday.