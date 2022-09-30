New American Pie movie in development with Universal









The American Pie franchise lives to fight another day after Universal have confirmed that they are working on a new development for the classic comedy vehicle. Let the apple-based desert defacing begin.

The project is reportedly being heralded by actor and filmmaker Sujata Day who is best known for her role in the HBO series Insecure. She stars as Sarah in the series and has also featured in I Think You Should Leave and Definition Please.

Having also won MTV’s Write Stuff competition, the emerging star is obviously no stranger to penning a script. However, the new American Pie project based on her pitch is being kept under wraps at present.

Even after only a matter of hours since the story broke, this lack of details has already had people taking to Twitter with comments such as: “How much do you wanna bet it’s a all female remake with feminist commentary.” Others have also pointed out that they fear it will be “woke bs”.

Thus, the debate has seemingly already begun before the cameras are even rolling. In fact, Day hasn’t even publicly commented on the project as of yet, so it all seems a little reactionary in the extreme.

As of yet, no further details have been made available by Universal 1440 Entertainment. However, with discussion swirling you’d imagine an official announcement will be on the way soon.

