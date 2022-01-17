Neve Campbell opens up about being attacked by a bear on set









Canadian actress Neve Campbell will forever be a popular culture symbol due to her unforgettable work as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise. Starting out with projects such as Catwalk, Campbell eventually graduated to the famous series Party of Five before gaining unprecedented recognition and success which turned her into a bonafide icon.

Prior to Catwalk, Campbell had appeared in many minor projects to kickstart her acting career including a Coca-Cola commercial. In a recent interview, Campbell opened up about the bizarre events that took place on the set of one of those productions. While Campbell revealed that she was 17 at the time, she did not specify which film it was.

The actress explained that she had been cast in a project where she was supposed to play the role of a girl who has a telepathic communication with all the animals around her. One of those animals was a bear and in order to get her to bond with the bear, Campbell was instructed to go up to the animal and offer a bottle of Coke to the towering animal.

She was also told to dip her hand in honey but none of it seemed to work as the bear started chasing her and wasn’t interested in her hand at all. “I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals,’ and there was a scene where I’m supposed to be getting chased by a bear,” Campbell told Clarkson. “They brought this bear on set, and they first gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed it. So now this is like a bear on a sugar rush.”

She continued: “And then they said — and I’m 17, so I’m really dumb — they said, ‘Dip your hand in honey and just run, and when you get to the tree over there, turn around and stick your hand out and feed the bear.’ And I, of course, wanting to please everyone was like, ‘Ok.’ ”

“He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest,” Campbell added. “My mother was visiting [the] set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.”

Thankfully, the professionals intervened and the bear wrangler was successful in drawing the animal’s attention away from the actress by throwing rocks at it which gave Campbell the opportunity to climb a rock and get away from the animal’s reach. However, she did not let this incident dissuade her and convinced the filmmakers to go for another take.

Watch the full clip below.