Neurosis singer Scott Kelly admits abusing his wife and children









Neurosis frontman and founding member Scott Kelly has admitted to abusing his wife and children. He has responded by announcing his retirement from the music industry.

Kelly stated that he is “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”. Detailing further, he added: “My sole focus for the rest of my life is on taking care of my family, allowing them safe space to heal and rebuilding their trust.”

Various reports have come to the fore in recent weeks, so Kelly took to Facebook with a public post to “set the record straight”. He felt compelled to make the statement after he noticed people had “tried to blame my wife for my abuse to give me an out and [sic] people who have spread ridiculous and damaging rumours about her”.

He continued: “When I became paranoid that people were going to find out [about the abuse], I found ways to keep my wife and kids from work and school and created divisions with friends and family members.”

The musician added: “I became obsessed with control and used threats, manipulation, threats of self-harm and suicide, inflicted physical damage on people and their reputations all to keep that control.”

He then announced his retirement, stating he simply wasn’t fit for the lifestyle. “I know now that choosing to live a public life and be onstage was the worst decision that I could have made given the way that I am.”

Concluding: “I have hidden behind the attention and unfounded respect and adulation. I used my social position to directly and indirectly manipulate all of you and to hide the abuse of my family.”

Kelly had been with the band for more than 35 years. Neurosis themselves are yet to respond.

