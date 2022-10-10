Netflix drops trailer for Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s stop-motion ‘Wendell & Wild’ film









The spook master general, Jordan Peele, has teamed up with Henry Selick to bring a new stop-motion animation film Wendell & Wild. Of course, the lustrous new feature will arrive just in time for Halloween.

With a feel akin to the Nightmare Before Christmas, Wendell & Wild brings the colourful side of Halloween to the fore with the sort of art that charms you into feeling spooky rather than shaking you to your core.

In the feature, Peele teams up with his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key as they take on the roles of Wild and Wendell, respectively. These two devious demon brothers have to face their archenemy with the help of a kindly nun named Sister Helly.

As the quirky synopsis states: “Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living.”

Selick and Peele penned the script together (alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Clay McLeod Chapman), so it’s crammed with the former’s James and the Giant Peach charm while the latter brings the acerbic humour and genuine jolts. Yes, it is guaranteed to be a macabre meeting of minds.

The animation also stars Tamara Smart, Lyric Ross, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya and Ving Rhames. It is set to hit the streaming platform on October 28th.

You can check out the trailer below.

Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s incredible new stop-motion animation film, ‘Wendell & Wild’ premiers October 28th… of course, just in time for 🎃pic.twitter.com/Xe2DH85QU0 — Best of Netflix (@thebestnetflix) October 10, 2022