Netflix set to adapt manga series 'Parasyte'









The creepy world in worn-like aliens is set to get even stranger as Netflix head up an adaptation of the classic manga series Parasyte with some big names behind it to boot.

A Korean version of the manga series Parasyte is reportedly on its way. The iconic dystopian work has got the go-ahead with director Yeon Sang-ho in the hot seat for the new project.

The original series focuses on a 17-year-old high school student named Shinichi Izumi who wakes up to find worm-like aliens have invaded Earth, and these head-snatching twerps take over the brains of their hosts.

However, when one of them tries to enter Izumi, he is able to prevent it from slithering up his nose, so it quickly burrows into his arm instead. This results in both parasite and man co-existing and a battle of their intellects ensues with strange reverberations.

The first instalment of the Netflix adaptation is titled Parasyte: The Grey, and it sees Wow Point and Climax Studios team up to produce the outing, which already has plenty of buzz around it given how beloved the original series was.

For the adaptation, there have been a few changes to the original concept as the lead character is now called Jeong Su-in and is being played by Jeon So-nee. She is joined by a stellar cast by the likes of Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun.

A release date for the series is yet to be announced. However, it is believed that work is underway, so an announcement should be imminent.

