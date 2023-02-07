Netflix announce new animated Elvis Presley seriesstarring Matthew McConaughey









Netflix have announced details of a new animated series, Agent Elvis, which stars Matthew McConaughey as an animated version of Elvis Presley.

According to Variety, the logline for the series reads: “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”

The upcoming programme has been created by Elvis’ widow Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Meanwhile, Mike Arnold serves as show-runner and head writer on the show. At the time of the announcement of Agent Elvis, Priscilla said: “From the time Elvis was a young boy, he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that.”

In other Elvis-related news, Austin Butler has said that he “probably damaged” his vocal cords while filming the recent Baz Lurhmann biopic. The Oscar-nominated actor starred as Elvis Presley in the picture alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh and Helen Thomson. He also won the ‘Best Actor’ award at this year’s Golden Globes for his performance.

During a recent conversation on the Graham Norton Show, Butler discussed weening himself of the Elvis accent and the impact of performing so many musical numbers on his vocal cords. “From all the singing,” he said, “I think I have probably destroyed my voice a bit, you know, my vocal cords. It’s a lot raspier now.”

In a four-star review of Elvis, Far Out wrote: “Presley’s close relationship with his family and friends, and later with his wife and daughter, are presented realistically, while his career under Parker and his struggles to deal with fame come across less naturalistically, using assorted techniques to express the chaos and madness of the Elvis Presley phenomenon. It is a novel approach, one which acknowledges the Elvis legend but goes further, providing an intimate portrait of both the individual and the celebrity.”

Watch the trailer for Agent Elvis below.