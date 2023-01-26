Netflix rubbish claims of serious injury on the set of 'Squid Game: The Challenge'









Netflix has dismissed the reports that three people were seriously injured on the set of Squid Game: The Challenge. The streaming giant said that whilst the people were treated for health issues, “claims of serious injury are untrue”.

The upcoming game show is being filmed at Bedfordshire’s Cardington Studios. Following reports of serious injuries, Netflix has maintained that the contestants were treated for “mild medical conditions” instead of serious wounds. The Californian company continued: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew”.

The East of England Ambulance Service also revealed that it had not attended any calls to the studios recently.

The upcoming show will feature 456 contestants, all competing for a $4.56m (£3.8m) prize. A spokesperson for Netflix explained that medics were present on set around the clock, and that they had “invested in all the appropriate safety procedures”.

“While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue,” they explained further.

With the thriller Squid Game being Netflix’s most popular series ever, raking in 111 million views in its first 28 days of release, they announced a second series in June 2022. That same month, they also revealed their plans for Squid Game: The Challenge, which is described as the “largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history”.

The reality version of the show will see contestants travel to Bedfordshire from around the world to take part in a host of challenges inspired by the original.

When announcing Squid Game: The Challenge, vice president of Netflix’s Unscripted Originals & Acquisitions, Brandon Riegg, said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery.”

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment”, he continued. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists.”

